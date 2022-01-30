Carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel; 7 in critical condition

Reuters

Nine hospitalized after incident in Ohio hotel

Nine people have been sent to area hospitals from a Hampton Inn in Ohio after people fell unconscious or reported burning sensations in their throats, police said on Saturday. In a series of phone calls to police in Marysville, Ohio, people at the hotel initially said that a two-year-old girl was unconscious in the pool area, then that others had passed out while still more people reported burning in their throats, said Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks. Six people were transported in critical condition to Memorial Health, a hospital in Marysville, said Brooks.