Carabao Cup final team news, line-ups as Romelu Lukaku benched and Luis Diaz starts

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.

The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.

This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2016, when they lost to Man City on penalties in Klopp’s first season in charge. The situation is not dissimilar for Chelsea, who last reached the final in 2019 and also lost to Man City on penalties – during Maurizio Sarri’s brief stint as head coach of the London club. The Italian was succeeded by ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who in turn was replaced by Tuchel last January. The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory against City but also oversaw an FA Cup final loss to Leicester, so he will not be short on motivation to secure his first piece of domestic silverware in England. Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup final below.

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final updates

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT

Liverpool looking to lift trophy for first time since 2012

Chelsea aiming to add to Club World Cup title this season

Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea

EFL in talks over pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Chelsea team to face Liverpool: Lukaku starts on the bench

15:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Liverpool’s team changes

15:27 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place in goal but Thiago Alcantara comes into midfield replacing Curtis Jones.

The front three is completely different. Roberto Firmino is injured, Kaide Gordon is not in the squad and Diogo Jota starts on the bench. In their place come Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool team to face Chelsea: Kelleher starts, Jota on the bench

15:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Substitutes: Alisson, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

Tuchel on Lukaku and Jorghino

15:21 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking about the playing time of Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho – who both missed Chelsea’s Champions League first leg against Lille – and how he thinks the spotlight is always put on strikers. He said:

He has been good, like everybody else. He is an important player. He played a lot of matches from the start for us. “We have maybe the same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains. He did not play so much from the beginning lately because we feel he’s a bit tired. “The focus is hugely on Romelu, but the situation is more or less the same for Jorginho.”

Chelsea vs Liverpool

15:17 , Michael Jones

Both of these teams have won the Champions League more recently than the League Cup. Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018-19 and last lifted this trophy in 2012 with Chelsea winning the European competition last season and last winning the League Cup in 2015.

The teams have met once in the League Cup final back in 2005 when Chelsea went on to lift the cup after a 3-2 victory following extra-time.

No German manager has ever won the League Cup but Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp are both from Germany and whoever wins today will be the first German to lift the trophy.

Tuchel on Reece James’ potential return

15:09 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted feeling tempted to throw fit-again Reece James straight into the Carabao Cup final.

England wing-back James has finally beaten the hamstring tear that has kept him sidelined since Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on 29th December.

Tuchel said:

He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions, he still has another session, [so] let’s see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or my reasoned side to take it step by step.”

Thomas Tuchel hints at Reece James return in Carabao Cup final

Kelleher to start for Liverpool

15:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for the Reds today. He has played in three of Liverpool’s five Carabao Cup matches this term and is set to start according to Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders who said:

I think Caoimh is a really good example. If you look at him, he is going to play the final – if everything goes well tomorrow, of course, in training. “Him reaching the final, it shows there is an inside path for all young goalkeepers inside our club. It’s a compliment for the goalkeeper department, of course, to have this trust, for the manager to have this trust. “But this is what I like: it’s possible for a young goalkeeper in our club to reach a final; with time, with a lot of training, with a lot of games, with a lot of steps. That’s really nice to see.”

Chelsea ‘praying for peace’ amid ‘horrific and devastating’ Ukraine crisis

14:58 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have described the Ukraine crisis as “horrific and devastating” after club owner Roman Abramovich handed over stewardship of the club.

The statement from the Blues comes a day after the Russian confirmed the club’s stewardish was now in the hands of the trustees of club foundation.

The club’s tweet to the statement included the word “conflict”, the actual statement did not however. While there was no mention of Russia at all.

Chelsea ‘praying for peace’ amid ‘horrific and devastating’ Ukraine crisis

EFL in talks over pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

The English Football League have discussed the idea of a grand gesture towards the people of Ukraine ahead of today’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool, Miguel Delaney reports.

It is possible that the Wembley arch will be lit up in yellow and blue, while some figures involved have pushed for something that revolves around a peace symbol instead.

The Independent has been told that the UK government would encourage the move. They are conscious that this is a showpiece game with a huge global reach, and could represent a powerful symbol.

There were displays of support towards Ukraine across the Premier League on Saturday, including Everton’s match against Manchester City.

Injuries and absentees for Chelsea and Liverpool

14:53 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell will miss today’s Carabao Cup final as he is still recovering from a knee ligament injury, but fellow wingback Reece James could return for the first time since December after being side-lined due to a hamstring problem.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino is a definite absentee because of a groin injury but there is hope that Diogo Jota may feature. He is still a doubt for the game but seems to be recovering well from ankle ligament damage.

Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The build-up to today’s match has been dominated by last night’s major story, as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced he is handing over the reins of the Stamford Bridge side to the club’s foundation.

As it stands, there are few details and little clarity over what it means for Chelsea and its ownership structure in a practical sense, although Mr Abramovich remains the owner.

This morning, the club released a statement on the “situation in Ukraine” – but without mentioning Russia or the invasion backed by the country’s president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea said: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Good afternoon

14:40 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a glorious afternoon at Wembley ahead of the first domestic cup final of the season. It’s set to be an eventful afternoon, potentially both on and off the pitch, and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and 4:30.

