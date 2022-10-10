Cara Delevingne In ‘Planet Sex’ Panel At Mipcom Cannes – The Hamden Journal

Cara Delevingne is to appear at Mipcom Cannes discussing her upcoming BBC Three and Hulu show Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.

The model, actress and LGBTQ advocates’ highly-anticipated show is being sold on the Croisette by distributor Fremantle and Delevingne will appear alongside Fremantle UK CEO and exec Simon Andreae.

The pair will discuss insights into the personal approach adopted by the show, while showing never before seen footage in a panel on Tuesday.

Show is being produced by Fremantle label Naked and follows Delevingne as she explores questions over why some people are straight and others aren’t, whether gender and sexuality are intertwined and why sexual tastes vary so much.

“We have loved collaborating with her on this remarkable series, which explores the most fundamental aspects of gender and sexuality in epic scope and intimate detail,” said Andreae.

Fremantle is due to have a major presence at the market, the first fully in-person for three years, and CEO Jennifer Mullin and Group COO/CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati are already delivering keynotes alongside the likes of Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke and BBC Director General Tim Davie.