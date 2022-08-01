Cara Delevingne Finally Explains Her “Odd” Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs

Cara Delevingne just wanted to be a supportive friend to Megan Thee Stallion.

Nearly three months after the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place, the supermodel is now speaking out about her “odd” behavior at the event after images of her and the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper went viral by fans who questioned her presence.

“I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd,” she explained during a July 27 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

Cara told host Jimmy Fallon that Megan invited her as her plus one to the May 15 event.

“I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her,” she said. “I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here.'”

Cara Delevingne Celebrates the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

During the BBMAs, images of Cara went viral after she was spotted in the background of several of Megan’s pictures, including one where she threw the train of the rapper’s dress in the air as the media snapped photos.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Only Murders in the Building actress—who was also photographed at the BBMAs lying down on the floor to snap photos of Doja Cat—said that she was just hyping her friends.

“I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!'” she shared. “I was hyping her up, being a hype woman. That’s what I do, I was just really excited.”

The model-turned-actress said she even helped Megan, who won the BBMA for Top Rap Female Artist, rehearse her acceptance speech. “She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award,” Cara said, “so I was helping her run her lines.”