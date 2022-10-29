Car seat containing sleeping baby shot multiple times in DC road rage incident

A baby asleep in his car seat narrowly avoided injury in Washington D.C. when someone shot at his father’s vehicle in a road rage incident.

Leon Vessels said he was driving one of his two boys to school on Interstate 295 Thursday morning when the frightening incident unfolded.

Another driver, who may have thought Vessels was going too slow, opened fire his car, Fox News reported Saturday.

Vessels said he’d noticed a black Mitsubishi Mirage behind him driving erratically and tailgating him, WUSA reported.

He tried to move over, Vessels said, because he had been driving on a spare tire and had his 11-month-old son in the car with him.

“I noticed the guy was still on my bumper and I felt and heard something and didn’t know that was a gunshot at first,” Vessels told FOX 5. “We hear another boom. And at this point, I’m like he’s not hitting us, he’s shooting at us, and the third one went through the window and hit the baby seat.”

A bullet hole in the handle of the car seat, along with a broken back window and a bullet hole in the car door, can be seen in pictures posted to Instagram by the baby’s mother.

“The only thing that damaged him was the glass from the shooting,” Vessels said. “He had a little cut on his head.”

The baby, 11-month-old Legend, was asleep at the time the shots were fired, his mom wrote.

But Vessels said a bullet went through the other side door and would have hit his other son had he been in the car too.

“Road rage is crazy. People are crazy,” Vessels told FOX 5. “But I mean it’s not that serious. You have the opportunity to go, just go. It’s not worth it.”

The suspect remains at large.