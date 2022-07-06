Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds



New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before.

Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year. It’s an overall jump in the number of complaints. Nearly every brand performed worse in 2022 than in 2021. This year’s cars showed the worst overall initial quality in the study’s history.

The study, in its 36th year, asks new car owners to report problems with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership. The numbers had been trending down in recent years. Last year, the industry average was 162 owner complaints per 100 vehicles. In 2020, that figure was 166.

This year, it was 180.

An outlier thanks to a bad year, or a sign of things to come?

On the one hand, the number may show that 2022 is an outlier. Over the past year, vehicle factories have faced COVID-19-related factory shutdowns, repeated supply chain problems, and a global microchip shortage, causing automakers to add and delete features on the fly to keep the lines moving.

On the other, it may be a sign of an industry-wide problem. Every engineer knows that more complex machines have more possible failure points. Today’s cars keep growing more complex.

Infotainment systems caused more complaints than any other feature. The most common complaint? Trouble connecting to Apple
AAPL
Carplay or Android Auto.

Adding weight to the complexity argument, buyers of feature-heavy luxury cars reported 196 problems per 100 vehicles on average. Buyers of mass-market brands reported 175.

Most brands slipped

Twenty-five of 33 brands studied saw their scores grow worse this year. General Motors’
GM
quality control team seems to have done the best job of weathering the many crises of 2022. All four of its U.S. brands – Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac – improved their scores from 2021. BMW
XE:BMW,
Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Audi also saw improvement.

Every other automaker had more problems reported in 2022 than in 2021, according to the report.

EVs reported more problems

Electric vehicles performed worse than gas-powered models in the study. EVs had 240 complaints per 100 vehicles on average, plug-in hybrid vehicles had 239, and gas-powered cars averaged 175.

Those numbers are complicated by the fact that Tesla
TSLA
vehicles weren’t counted in the study. Fully 75% of the EVs sold in the U.S. last quarter were Tesla products.

Several states require automakers to consent before J.D. Power can use their data. Tesla chose not to participate. J.D. Power published unofficial figures based on the data from states that don’t require automaker consent but didn’t rank the brand because the data was incomplete.

The rankings:

Ranking

 Brand

 Problems per 100 vehicles
1

 Buick

 139
2

 Dodge

 143
3

 Chevrolet

 147
4

 Genesis

 156
5

 Kia
KR:000270 		156
6

 Lexus

 157
7

 GMC

 162
8

 Cadillac

 163
9

 BMW

 165
10

 Ford
F 		167
11

 Lincoln

 167
12

 Nissan
NSANY 		167
13

 MINI

 168
14

 Toyota
TM 		172
15

 Mazda
MZDAY 		180
16

 Honda
HMC 		183
17

 Hyundai
HYMTF 		185
18

 Ram

 186
19

 Mercedes-Benz

 189
20

 Subaru
FUJHY 		191
21

 Acura

 192
22

 Land Rover

 193
23

 Jeep

 199
24

 Porsche
POAHY 		200
25

 Infiniti

 204
26

 Jaguar

 210
27

 Alfa Romeo

 211
28

 Mitsubishi
MSBHF 		226
29

 Volkswagen
VWAGY 		230
30

 Audi

 239
31

 Maserati

 255
32

 Volvo
VLVLY 		256
33

 Chrysler

 265

*Tesla did not provide complete data. It received an unofficial score of 226 based on the limited data available.

This story originally ran on KBB.com