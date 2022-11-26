Car plows into crowded Christmas market in England

A car drove into a Christmas market crowded with hundreds of people in the English town of Congleton Saturday, according to a report.

“It was absolutely horrendous. A car has come screeching down the High Street — which is full of stalls and people. There are hundreds of people here, people with kids and dogs and lots of traders,” local merchant Steven Brown told The Stoke Sentinel.

Brown said people ran after the driver, who did not stop.

Congleton police said no one was injured after the Volkswagen Golf drove down the street where the market was taking place around 4 p.m. “causing alarm to shoppers and residents.”

Police said the car was later found abandoned and three people were arrested.

Congleton is located about 25 miles south of Manchester.