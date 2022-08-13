Car plows into Berwick crowd raising money for Nescopeck fire victims

A car plowed into a crowd of people in Pennsylvania on Saturday as they attended a benefit for victims of a massive fatal fire last week, reports said.

The car struck “multiple people” at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant in Berwick at around 6:30 p.m., the Times Leader reported.

It wasn’t clear how many people were injured. Police had closed the road but there was no description of what caused the crash or if the driver was in custody, according to the Times Leader.

People there were attending a day-long event to raise money for the victims of the Nescopeck house fire that killed seven people, including three children, according to WNEP.

The victims were all related and included children aged 5, 6 and 7 years old.