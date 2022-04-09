Car crashes into Austin food truck, at least 11 people injured

At least 11 people were injured, including two critically, after a T-bone crash between two vehicles pushed one into a group of pedestrians standing in front of a food truck in Austin Friday night, officials said.

The “major collision” took place at around 8:18 p.m. at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and Sterzing Street where some food trucks had been set up, Austin-Travis County EMS Public Information Officer Christa Stedman told reporters at the scene.

The crash was a “T-bone type collision” that forced one of the vehicles “into a group of pedestrians that were near the food trucks,” Stedman said.

All of the 11 victims were adults, she said. Nine patients were taken to area hospitals and two others refused medical treatment or transport and walked away from the scene.

Two victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Two others were seriously injured and five had non-life threatening injuries.

Three patients were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center and six were transported to South Austin Medical Center.

Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from the crash. Twitter/@BriHollisNEWS

The reason for the crash is unknown to police at this time. Twitter/@BriHollisNEWS

A spokesman for the Austin Police Department said both vehicles were occupied solely by their respective drivers.

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, cops said. One of the motorists was among those taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear whether or not the food truck was operating at the time of the collision, however police said that people were standing in front of the truck.

Cops could not immediately confirm what led to the incident, but said the investigation is ongoing.