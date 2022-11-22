“Captain America Is The Star,” Not Chris Evans – The Hamden Journal

Quentin Tarantino has a hot take on the effect that Marvel films are having on the industry and making movie stars obsolete.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said in an interview during the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, according to Mediaite. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Tarantino assured that he wasn’t trying to put down the superhero films and that he doesn’t hate their work but he also doesn’t love them.

“I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” he added. “There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them.”

The Pulp Fiction director said that his “ax to grind against” Marvel movies is that “they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even like for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And, you know, so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now.”

Since Tarantino’s comments went viral, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, offered a reaction on Twitter.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” he tweeted. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

Liu continued, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”