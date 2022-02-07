Capstone Launches Toni Collette-Anna Faris Comedy EFM – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Capstone is launching sales at the virtual EFM on Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church comedy The Estate, the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film heralds from writer-director Dean Craig, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Netflix rom-com Love Wedding Repeat starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn. Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman. Signature and Capstone Global will finance.

Claudia Bergnaum Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.