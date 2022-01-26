Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing for several days

TechCrunch

Ford starts production of its new all-electric E-Transit cargo van

Ford has started production of its electric E-Transit cargo vans at its factory in Kansas City, Missouri with the first deliveries expected in the next several weeks, Ford Pro North America general manager Tim Baughman told TechCrunch. Baughman’s comments follow Ford’s announcement earlier this month that it will nearly double production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to customer demand. The E-Transit, a configurable all-electric cargo van first revealed in 2020, is key to Ford’s strategy to gain market share in the cargo van market.