Capital Hill Evacuation Ordered Over “Aircraft That Poses A Probable Threat,” – The Hamden Journal

Washington D.C. went into high alert for a short time this afternoon as the U.S. Capitol Police ordered Senators, Representatives, staff, media and everyone else out of the Congress complex because of a “probable threat.”

After a flurry of activity on the streets around the Capitol and on social media, the threat was deemed over by the police.

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

In the rush of information, the usually nimble cable newswers were slow to respond. Only Fox News Channel broke into programming to announced the alert. The Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet was also the first to reveal there was no actual threat.

Here’s the initial alert that popped up on mobile phones in the last 20 minutes:

The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex.

• Evacuate the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams) and U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.

• If you are on the Senate side of the Capitol or CVC, in the Hart, Dirksen, or Russell buildings: move NORTH towards Union Station to the Aircraft Intrusion Assembly Area in the parks just prior to Columbus Circle NE. DO NOT STOP at your primary assembly area.

• If you are on the House side of the Capitol or CVC, in the Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn or

U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings: move SOUTH towards Garfield Park. DO NOT STOP at your primary assembly area.

• If you are in the Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison, and Adams) buildings: move SOUTH towards Folger and Providence Parks. DO NOT STOP at your primary assembly area.

• If you are in Ford, O’Neill, Postal Square, the Senate Page Dorm/School at Webster Hall, the Senate Child Care Center, or LOC Daycare Center, remain indoors.

• Updates will be provided.