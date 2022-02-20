Capital fence going up ahead of Biden’s State of the Union as truckers plan DC protests

Fencing will be reinstalled around the Capitol’s grounds as part of ramped-up security ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, given the potential threat of a truck-convoy protest similar to those in Canada, a new report says.

The fencing is set to be installed next week, ahead of Biden’s March 1 speech — and amid fears of a paralyzing rally forming similar to the anti-vaccine-mandate demonstrations in the north, Fox News reported Sunday.

“The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union,” The United States Capitol Police said in a press release.

The Great American Patriot Project, a group of US trucker convoys inspired by the weeks-long demonstrations in Canada, have been forming protests against COVID-19-related restrictions and vaccine mandates in several American cities. The group has encouraged truck drivers to join three convoys to Washington, DC, next month.

The fencing is set to be installed next week around the Capitol ahead of Biden’s address. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The fence will be reinstalled again as the Capitol Police prepare for a potential “Freedom Convoy”-like truck protest to DC for Biden’s speech. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Police keep watch over a vigil on the National Mall condemning the January 6th insurrection on the first anniversary since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building. Stephen Yang

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has downplayed the impact of the potential demonstrations during Biden’s address, saying earlier this month that “everybody can peacefully protest.”

A razor-wire-topped barrier had stood around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots there. The 7-foot-tall fence was erected Jan. 7, 2021.

It was removed in July, only to be reinstalled in September ahead of a planned rally in support of the rioters. It was then taken down again the next day.

President Biden is expected to address both branches of Congress on March 1, 2022 in his first state of the union address. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

But it will now be reinstalled again as the Capitol Police prepare for a potential “Freedom Convoy”-like truck protest to DC for Biden’s speech. The truckers in Canada have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 mandates for weeks, including by forming a blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor, Canada, and Detroit, Mich., that resulted in disruption of international trade and clashes with local police. The bridge was finally reopened last week.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union,” said US Capitol Police said Friday in a statement.

“As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard.”

According to a memo, all attendees must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving at the Capitol. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

The added fencing and truck-protest monitoring won’t be the only precautionary measures for Biden’s speech.

During his first State of the Union address, all 535 members of Congress will be able to attend — but won’t be allowed to bring guests inside the Capitol and will also be required to wear high-quality masks throughout the event, according to guidance released Thursday by the legislative branch’s physician.

Attendees will also have to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of the event, according to a memo from Dr. Brian Monahan.