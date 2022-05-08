‘Can’t Wait to Meet You’

Beverly Hills, CA – Australian model, Shanina Shaik and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan share a loving kiss and embrace while out to dinner at IL Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Shanina Shaik, Matthew Adesuyan BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / [email protected] UK: +44 208 344 2007 / [email protected] *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Shanina Shaik is pregnant!

The Australian model, 31, announced that she and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are currently expecting their first baby together in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing a series of photographs of herself cradling her growing baby bump, Shaik addressed the post to her unborn child, who she called “the new love of my life.”

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested,” she continued. “The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.”

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails,” added Shaik. “I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you.”

Noting that she “was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood,” the model said of her own parent, “She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you.”

“I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are,” Shaik wrote. “I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you.”

The expectant mother then wrote that her child “will be supported and loved through every moment in your life, just as I have been.”

“Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you,” she concluded her lengthy post.

Shanina Shaik

Sam Wallander/TWENTY Montréal

Shortly before sharing her pregnancy news with the world on social media, Shaik chatted with PEOPLE about the exciting moment and what it means to her to become a mother.

Revealing that she has had “a lot of change in my body and my surroundings,” Shaik said that her pregnancy overall has “been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience.”

“I’ve been quite lucky and I’m just excited to finally share the news,” she continued. “It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well.”

Shaik added that she is expecting a “Fall baby” and is currently in her “second trimester,” which, for her, means “It’s getting harder to hide [my baby bump].”

Shanina Shaik attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

Shaik told PEOPLE that she and Adesuyan know the sex of their child on the way but are keeping that bit of news to themselves for the time being.

The model said she learned whether their unborn child will be a boy or girl given that she is someone who likes to “plan and organize things.” She explained: “I just wanted to find out the sex and plan for the nursery and buy the nice products that I can online … and get everything organized for the baby.”

Shaik also said that her partner is “so happy” that he is going to become a father, noting, “He’s over the moon and he’s so supportive.”

“He’s just excited to share this experience together as well,” she added. “We’re very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special.”

In preparation for the arrival of her baby later this year, Shaik said she has “been trying to obtain advice from all ends, and especially from my girlfriends who’ve had babies before.”

The star is now set to share some of that advice, as well as other tips and tricks she has learned thus far in her pregnancy journey by hosting an hour-long Amazon Live session on Monday, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

“I love sharing something in real-time with my audience,” Shaik told PEOPLE of the upcoming stream. “I think that’s quite special and it’s an authentic and comfortable space as well.”

Shaik also plans to showcase some of her favorite products that she has purchased from Amazon amid her pregnancy, including Belly Buds.

“My boyfriend is in the music industry so the development of hearing music, and bonding as well, is really quite nice and interesting,” she said of the headphones that pregnant women can place on their stomachs.