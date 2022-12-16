Cannibal Mark Latunski gets life sentence for killing, mutilation of Grindr date

A confessed Michigan cannibal was sentenced to life in prison for the Christmas Eve killing and mutilation of a man he met through a dating app in 2019.

Mark Latunski, 53, was handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole by a Shiawassee County judge after he pleaded guilty in September to the sickening slaughter of a 25-year-old hairdresser named Kevin Bacon.

Latunski was convicted of first-degree murder as well as disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, which he received an additional 11-month sentence for that will be served concurrently.

He confessed to stabbing Bacon in the back and removing parts of his body which he told investigators he ate. He said he cut off his testicles and ate them and had considered buying a dehydrator to make jerky out of Bacon’s muscles.

Judge Matthew J. Stewart sentenced Latunski to life after his confession.

Latunski confessed to eating parts of Bacon’s body after killing him.



Bacon, of Swartz Creek, was reported missing by family members when he didn’t show up to breakfast on Christmas morning in 2019. Investigators found his car parked at Dollar General store and then tracked his last location to Latunski’s home in Bennington Township.

His butchered body was found three days later hanging upside down from the ceiling of Latunki’s basement. His ankles were tied to the rafters with rope, his throat was slit and body parts were removed.

Investigators said Latunski and Bacon met via the LGBTQ dating app Grindr. Latunski lured his victim to his home, where he brutally murdered him.

Friends and family of the late Kevin Bacon watch on as Latunski was sentenced to life on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. AP

Latunski initially pleaded not guilty due to insanity but reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder right before the case was set to go to trial.

Following the plea, Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart was given the power to determine if the murder charge would be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. He ruled that the killing was premeditated first-degree murder in October.

With Post wires