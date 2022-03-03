Cannes Sidebars Will Not Boycott Russian Filmmakers – The Hamden Journal

The three key side events of the Cannes Film Festival – Critics’ Week, ACID and the Directors’ Fortnight – will not be joining the boycott of Russian cinema.

The trio of sidebars released a joint statement today saying they “will continue to receive and consider films from all filmmakers regardless of their nationality,” echoing the missive released by the main Cannes festival yesterday that did not specifically address the presence of Russian movies in the fest but did not back the boycott.

However, both statements make it clear that official Russian delegations and government representatives will be not welcome at the French festival this year.

The call for a boycott originated from the Ukrainian Film Academy and has received strong support from the Ukrainian industry, as well as some international orgs including the European Film Academy.

Today, high-profile filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently fighting on the front lines of the war, reiterated calls for the boycott, as did his producer Denis Ivanov in a separate statement.

Here’s today’s joint Cannes statement:

The Directors’ Fortnight, La Semaine de la Critique and the ACID join the Cannes Film Festival in expressing their solidarity for the Ukranian people, fighting today for their freedom.

We reiterate our ongoing support for the artists, filmmakers, critics, film industry professionals, audiences, and all the men and women whose lives are in danger and upended by the turmoil of war.

Our thoughts also go out to those in Russia who put themselves at risk to protest against the deadly invasion imposed by their government.

We stand by the Cannes Film Festival in refusing all official delegations and government representatives from Russia.

Ever since their creation, the parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival have welcomed dissident artists, persecuted in their home countries. We have always endeavored to share their voices and images with audiences from around the world.

We will continue to do so freely as we strive to keep the spirit of resistance alive, in all its forms and colors.

We will continue to receive and consider films from all filmmakers regardless of their nationality.