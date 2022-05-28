Cannes Palme d’Or ‘Triangle Of Sadness Will Get Longer Theatrical Cut – The Hamden Journal

NEON earned bragging rights tonight with the third consecutive Palme d’Or Cannes winner in a row, that being Ruben Östlund’s satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness, which was a huge crowd pleaser during the fest.

The pic follows NEON’s previous Palme d’Or winner, last year’s Titane and, of course, 2019’s Parasite which went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture.

‘Triangle of Sadness’

Fredrik Wenzel/Plattform-Produktion



Triangle of Sadness is a knock on the 1% and follows a fashion model and her model casting agent partner, played by Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson. The duo wind up on luxury yacht where they’re the poorest of the poor. Woody Harrelson plays a Marxist captain who gets drunk with a Russian oligarch, reads from the Communist manifesto and sends his yacht into rough waters until the passengers crap and vomit. Hijinks ensue with a portion marooned to a deserted island.

The pic clocks in at 2 1/2 hours. While it’s not unusual for filmmakers to leave Cannes and re-edit their movies for theatrical release, Östlund says “we’ll make it longer and richer; that is what’s going to happen when it gets to the cinema.”

“I have three cuts on something I want to do,” the Swedish director said at the closing night Cannes presser, “There were turning points kept away during the editing process.”

Östlund joined a rare club of nine filmmakers who won the Palme d’Or twice at Cannes. This includes in addition to himself ( Östlund won in 2017 for The Square), Francis Ford Coppola (The Conversation and Apocalypse Now), Billie August (Pelle the Conqueror and The Best Intentions), Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne (Rosetta and The Child), Michael Haneke (White Ribbon and Love), Shōhei Imamura (The Ballad of Narayama and The Eel), Emir Kusturica (Dad’s on a Business Trip and Underground), Ken Loach (The Wind Rises and I, Daniel Blake), and Alf Sjöberg (Torments and Mademoiselle Julie).

Asked by the festival moderator tonight, “Is it true that the party celebrating the Palme d’Or will be on a cruise ship?”

“We’re going to blow it up!” joked Östlund referring to a hysterical pivotal point in the movie.

The filmmaker, who arrived in the press room 2 1/2 hours after receiving the award, said he draws influence from Luis Bunuel in his comedic, political cinematic style, a filmmaker known for doing “wildly entertaining movies…which talked critically about the times we’re living in.”