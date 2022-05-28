Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced – Live – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: The 75th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close tonight as the main awards, including the Palme d’Or, are soon to be handed out in the Palais. Scroll down for the list of winners which is being updated as prizes are announced.

This edition of the fest was a return to normal after two years of Covid wreaked havoc with the event — canceling it in 2020 and moving it to July in 2021.

There were 21 films in the competition this year, including from high-profile helmers like David Cronenberg (Crimes Of The Future) and James Gray (Armageddon Time) as well as Hirokazu Kore-eda (Broker) who took the Palme with 2018’s Shoplifters. All were well received.

Buzz for gongs tonight is perhaps highest on such titles as Lukas Dhont’s Close, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, two-time previous Palme winners the Dardenne brothers with Tori And Lokita and 2017 Palme laureate Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle Of Sadness.

While Triangle Of Sadness may have been somewhat divisive, and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Forever Young largely excoriated, in general, the competition movies found supporters during the past two weeks which were awash in sun-dappled starry red carpets.

Not eligible for prizes this evening are high-wattage out-of-competition premieres including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick; the latter treated to a fireworks display and French fighter jets soaring above the Palais — the film is currently soaring at the global box office.

The Cannes jury this year is led by French actor Vincent Lindon, supported by Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. Let’s hope no one pulls a Spike Lee and announces the Palme d’Or winner early as was the case last year.

Annually, the outcome here in Cannes is anything but predictable, and Lindon’s jury could go in any direction. We’ll know more in just a little bit, so check back as we update the winners below:

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Water Murmurs, dir: Jianying Chen

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

GOLDEN EYE AWARDS

Best Documentary

All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Prize

Mariupolis 2, dir: Mantas Kvedaravicius

PRIZE OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda