Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announced – Full List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: After being jockeyed about by the pandemic these past two years — and just in time for its 75th anniversary — the Cannes Film Festival is finally headed back to its regular May slot. And as such, President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux are announcing the lineup for the event this morning from Paris’ UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées. (Scroll down for the full list as we update live.)
Among starry titles that are already confirmed for a walk up the red carpet are Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick (with Cruise being specially fêted by the fest) and Warner Bros/Roadshow’s Elvis, the Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann that features Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
In a twist, there’s still no word on a jury president, nor do we yet know what’s opening the proceedings on May 17 (the fest runs through May 28).
Movies widely tipped to launch from the Croisette include Three Thousand Years Of Longing from director George Miller and starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton; and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Both filmmakers would be making a return to Cannes.
As we revealed earlier this week, one movie that won’t be there, but which had also been speculated to be part of the Official Selection, is Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear. Similarly, David Lynch shot down suggestions that he has a new movie heading to the Riviera.
CANNES 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION
COMPETITION
Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi
Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg
Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis
Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin
Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray
Close, dir: Lukas Dhont
Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu
Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund
Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt
Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook
Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone
Tchaikovski’s Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh
Leila’s Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee
Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN CERTAIN REGARD
*Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper
*Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc
All The People I’ll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou
Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza
*Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie
*Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer
*Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi
The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright
*Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq
*Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron
Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason
CANNES PREMIERE
Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb
Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio
Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras
Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas
OUT OF COMPETITION
Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski
Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann
Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller
Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen
Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen
The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen
*Denotes first film, eligible for the Camera d’Or