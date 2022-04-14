Cannes Film Festival 2022 Full Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival is putting on its 75th edition next month.
On Thursday, its team unveiled the program for the anniversary edition, a mix of stars and veteran Cannes directors, as well as new voices.
Here is the full official lineup of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28.
OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)
Z by Michel Hazanavicius
COMPETITION
Armageddon Time by James Gray
Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh
Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Close by Lukas Dhont
Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg
Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook
Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski
Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin
Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi
Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee
Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Nostalgia by Mario Martone
Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon by Claire Denis
Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov
Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund
Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne
RMN by Cristian Mungiu
UN CERTAIN REGARD
All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou
Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell
Burning Days by Emin Alper
Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi
Corsage by Marie Kreutzer
Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza
Godland by Hlynur Palmason
Joyland by Saim Sadiq
Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Metronom by Alexandru Belc
Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie
Rodeo by Lola Quivoron
Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli
The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen
The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa
CANNES PREMIERES
Dodo by Panos H. Koutras
Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas
Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio
Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb
OUT OF COMPETITION
Elvis by Baz Luhrmann
Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos
November by Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller
Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux
