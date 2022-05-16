Cannes Competition Film ‘Close’ Sells To Italy & Spain On Festival Eve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the Cannes Film Festival, Competition title Close has sold to Lucky Red for Italy, Vertigo Films for Spain and Lev Cinemas for Israel.

The Match Factory is handling sales on Lukas Dhont’s second feature, about how an intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys is unexpectedly disrupted.

Pic is produced by Dirk Impens and Michiel Dhont for Menuet (BE) and co-produced by Diaphana (FR), Topkapi Films (NL) and Versus Productions (BE). Diaphana will release in France.

Cast includes newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele as well as established European actors Lea Drucker, Emilie Duquenne and Kevin Janssens.

Dhont’s debut Girl, the transgender dancer drama, won the Camera d’Or at Cannes in 2018. The film also won the festivals’ Queer Palm, Fipresci Prize and Un Certain Regard Best Actor award for Victor Polster before securing a Golden Globe nomination and prizes at San Sebastian and Zurich.