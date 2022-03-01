Cannes Blocks Russian Delegations From Attending Festival ‘Unless the War of Assault Ends’ in Ukraine

The Cannes Film Festival said Tuesday that it will block Russian delegations or anyone linked to the Russian government from attending the festival in France until its aggression against Ukraine ends.

“During this winter of 2022, the Festival de Cannes has entered its preparation phase. Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government,” the festival said in a statement.

“However, we would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine. Among them are artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine,” it continued in part.

The 2022 edition of Cannes begins May 17.

The festival in its statement also invoked its history of resisting fascism and “Nazi dictatorship” dating way back to 1939 in its pledge to “serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression, and injustices, for the main purpose to defend peace and liberty.”

More to come…