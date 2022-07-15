Cannabis News Week: SAFE Banking Passes House (Again); New York Cracks Down

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act this week as a rider on the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Before you light your joints in celebration, know that this would be the seventh time the legislation meant to ease banking access for businesses in the cannabis industry has passed in the House.