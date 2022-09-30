Candy corn recalled in parts of New England

Finally a recall we can all feel sweet about.
Packages of Halloween’s least-loved treat, candy corn, were recalled in parts of New England this week because they contain undeclared eggs.
The polarizing, plastic-textured goodie was yanked from the shelves by the Massachusetts-based firm Arcade Snacks, which said the eggs could trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction.
The company urged all shoppers who bought the tricolored treats to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
The 15-ounce packages of candy corn, which were distributed to shops in Massachusetts and Connecticut, come in a clear plastic container with a “best used by” date of 3/8/2023, the company said.
Candyheads have long blasted the sweets as the revolting stepchild of the trick-or-treat bag, likening them to a “lightly sweetened earplug,” “dried wood glue” and “crusty frosting.”
Though critics may despise them, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the Arcade Snacks-made candy corn.
The candy in question was distributed to shops in Glastonbury, Conn., and Falmouth, Mass., along with other locations, and marked with the identification number 018586 001144.