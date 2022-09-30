Candy corn recalled in parts of New England

Finally a recall we can all feel sweet about.

Packages of Halloween’s least-loved treat, candy corn, were recalled in parts of New England this week because they contain undeclared eggs.

The polarizing, plastic-textured goodie was yanked from the shelves by the Massachusetts-based firm Arcade Snacks, which said the eggs could trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The company urged all shoppers who bought the tricolored treats to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The 15-ounce packages of candy corn, which were distributed to shops in Massachusetts and Connecticut, come in a clear plastic container with a “best used by” date of 3/8/2023, the company said.

Candyheads have long blasted the sweets as the revolting stepchild of the trick-or-treat bag, likening them to a “lightly sweetened earplug,” “dried wood glue” and “crusty frosting.”

Though critics may despise them, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the Arcade Snacks-made candy corn.

Candy experts despise the popular Halloween candy treat. Getty Images

The candy in question was distributed to shops in Glastonbury, Conn., and Falmouth, Mass., along with other locations, and marked with the identification number 018586 001144.