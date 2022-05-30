Candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Wes Moore, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, announced Monday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Moore, 43, who is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination, revealed on Twitter that he is infected but asymptomatic.

“I’m isolating and working from home and eager to be back on the campaign trail ASAP,” Moore wrote.

Moore was the chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty non-profit, from 2017 to 2021. He is the author of the 2010 non-fiction book, “The Other Wes Moore,” a story of two men with the same name whose lives followed different paths.

With Post Wires