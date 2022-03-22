Candice Swanepoel just posed in a bikini in Miami. Now we feel the need to work out

Candice Swanepoel just posed in a bikini in Miami. Now we feel the need to work out

by

Need motivation to get thyself to the gym?

Just mosey on over to Candice Swanepoel’s social media.

Trigger warning: You will never, ever look like this incredibly perfect specimen of a human being, but you can give it the old college try.

The South African model was just in Miami for a sultry photo session for Tropic of C swimsuits (the former ballet dancer is also creative director for the brand).

In one Instagram shot, the onetime Victoria’s Secret stunner, 33, grabs onto a quad bike’s handlebars in a leopard print skimpy bikini, a braided ponytail flying behind her.

The mother of two’s caption for her 17 million followers: “Beauty or beast?”

Ummm. No need to answer that question.

Swanepoel was busy in the Magic City. She also modeled a black, gold belted dress from Reformation, the waves lapping behind her.

“Miami moments,” said the Instagram caption.

A commenter summed up the look: “You’re a definition of a goddess.”

Some of Swanepoel’s Miami moments also included attending a private dinner at Swan Miami Saturday night to celebrate the launch of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimwear line and popup in the Design District. The reality star wore a bikini top to the event, and honestly, no one even batted an eye.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.