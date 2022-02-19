Candace Parker and wife Anna Petrakova announce birth of son: Airr Larry Petrakov Parker

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker waves to fans on the field during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Former Lady Vols star and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announced the birth of her son Friday.

Parker announced in December she and wife Anna Petrakova had married two years ago in front of close family and friends and Petrakova was pregnant. On Feb. 11, Petrakova gave birth to their son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker.

“We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam son,” Parker wrote on Instagram.

Airr is Parker’s second child. Her other child, Lailaa, was born a year after Parker was drafted in 2008. The 12-year-old has been by Parker’s side throughout her 14-year WNBA career.

Parker said in her December post she has always dreamed of growing their family, and Lailaa was “pumped to be a big sister.”

After winning the WNBA championship last season with the Chicago Sky, Parker is in the second half of her two-year contract. Parker was awarded with AP player of the year for the second time after bringing a WNBA title to her hometown of Chicago.

