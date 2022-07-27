Candace Cameron Bure reveals why JoJo Siwa thought she was ‘the rudest celebrity’

“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure has responded to JoJo Siwa’s criticism of her. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s a heart. But JoJo Siwa’s broke when she had a disappointing run-in with “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

On Tuesday, Bure responded to a viral TikTok video, posted Sunday, in which Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she has met. In an Instagram video, the actor shared that she spoke directly with the singer-dancer to sort out the situation.

After Siwa’s TikTok went viral over the weekend, Bure appeared to respond Monday with a Bible verse. The next day, though, she addressed it head-on.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday, and I had no idea where it came from,” Bure said Tuesday.

Bure said Siwa told her over the phone that she thought the actor was the “rudest” after she declined a picture with her at the red-carpet premiere of Netflix’s “Fuller House,” a spinoff series of “Full House.” Bure said Siwa admitted that her TikTok diss was “silly” and that she did not intend for the video to blow up on social media.

“She said, ‘I met you at the “Fuller House” premiere, and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. And when I had come up to you and I said, “Can I have a picture with you?” you said to me, “Not right now” and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the carpet,'” Bure said.

Bure said she apologized to Siwa during their conversation, unaware that the interaction had left such a lasting mark. However, she said that Siwa, who recently shot to fame after her “Dance Mom” days, said she now understands what it’s like in the public eye. While the run-in was years ago, Siwa told Bure that “I do remember that.”

Bure responded, “As a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter.”

With the TikTok drama all cleared up, Bure said, everything’s “all good on the JoJo front” and insists that lessons in kindness, mindfulness and grace are the main takeaways from the social media kerfuffle.

“No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok could do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter. … We all influence the people around us,” Bure said.

The actor also apologized to other fans who did not have pleasant encounters with her.

“If you ever personally run into me, and I was not the person you were hoping for or expecting, I just want to say I’m sorry — sorry in the sense that I get asked for photos and autographs often,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, it is my joy to do that, it is my joy to talk to people. … I’m still a human being.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.