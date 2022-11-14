Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Great American Family “Will Keep Traditional Marriage At Core” & Not Feature Gay Couples – The Hamden Journal

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her move from Crown Media Family’s Hallmark Channel to Great American Family and reveals if holiday movies will feature gay couples.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

At Great American Family, Bure reunited with her former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott who has given her freedom in producing and creating content under the banner “Candace Cameron Bure Presents.” Bure explained that the reason she left Hallmark was because “it basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.”

Hallmark in turn said, “We want all viewers to see themselves in our programming and everyone is welcome.”

This holiday season, Hallmark is promoting its first holiday film with an LGBTQ+ storyline titled The Holiday Sitter, something that Great American Family is not going to do anytime soon from what Bure said.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the Full House alum said.

Abbott on the other hand left the door open adding, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Bure said that the films she makes for Great American Family are not to be “off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith.”