Candace Cameron Bure reacts to death of ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget

Candance Cameron Bure has spoken out on the death of her beloved “Full House” co-star, Bob Saget.

Bure, who played the daughter of Saget on the family sitcom “Full House,” shared her thoughts to Twitter late Sunday just hours after the news of Saget’s passing broke.

“I don’t know what to say,” the 45-year-old actor tweeted late Sunday alongside a broken heart emoji. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Saget, 65, was found dead by police in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed. No exact cause of death has been released.

Saget was cast as a single dad to three daughters for the role of Danny Tanner on “Full House” and appeared in nearly 200 episodes before the show ended. He reprised the role when the cast returned for the “Fuller House” reboot on Netflix in 2016.

Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine Event To Benefit The Scleroderma Research Foundation (Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic)

In 2019, Saget, a father of three, disclosed the emotional connection he shared with his on-screen daughters.

“I’m so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were … like my girls — like my own daughters,” he said in a video clip co-star Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) shared on YouTube.

The actor got emotional as he recalled the early days with Jodie Sweetin, who played middle daughter Stephanie, and Bure, who played oldest daughter D.J..

“I couldn’t be prouder than if I was your own dad,” he said as the crowd ‘aw-ed’. “And I love you.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, also responded to news of Saget’s death on social media.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” the 58-year-old actor tweeted. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

On Sunday, his off-screen family confirmed his death to TODAY.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family told TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”