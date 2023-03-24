Canadiens’ Mike Hoffman shows off gnarly scar after cross-check to the face

It’s safe to say Mike Hoffman is less than pleased with the new blemish on his face, or the lack of sufficient justice for an opponent’s attempt at disfiguring him.

On Friday, the Montreal Canadiens forward took to Instagram to show off the gnarly gash he was left with after Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer cross-checked him in the face in the first period of a tense affair between the rivals at TD Garden on Thursday.

Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman thinks the NHL didn’t do enough to punish Bruins forward A.J. Greer for a high cross-check on Thursday. (Getty Images)

NHL player safety announced on Friday that Greer has been given a one-game suspension for his actions, on top of the five-minute major and game misconduct he was assessed after the play.

Hoffman, however, thinks Greer got off lightly, comparing the incident to a similar one from 2016, in which he was the aggressor.

“So I’ve gotten a two-game suspension for cross-checking a guy in the back of the helmet,” he said into the camera, sporting a bloody scar under his lower lip. “A full-blown, intentional cross-check to the face? One game. Hmm.”

Hoffman is referring to the two-game ban he received after cross-checking San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture in the back of the head in the 2016-17 season.

Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki felt the officials handled the incident properly in what he called “a pretty dirty play.”

Hoffman, 33, has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 58 games this season. He is in the second year of a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

Montreal would put up a good fight against league-leading Boston, but would eventually fall 4-2. The teams would total 39 minutes penalty minutes between them, with sparks flying late in the contest after Rem Pitlick got a cheap shot in on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

The teams will meet again at the Bell Centre on April 13, a game in which Greer can expect a lot of attention, both on the ice and in the stands.