Canadians found killed at Playa del Carmen, Mexican resort

A Canadian fugitive and his female companion were found executed in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen Tuesday, officials said.

The unidentified male victim had been hiding in Mexico for about four years since he fled Canada after being charged with fraud, according to a senior official in the state of Quintana Roo.

“He was not a tourist,” the official said.

The pair were found with their throats slit in a hotel room, according to local media reports.

A third man was also injured in the attack, prosecutors said.

The bloody scene was the latest incident of violence involving international visitors on Mexico’s Mayan Riviera coast — the nation’s largest tourism destination.

In January, two Canadians were found killed at a Playa del Carmen resort. The murders were linked to drug and weapons trafficking debts.

The unidentified male victim had been hiding in Mexico for about four years after fleeing Canada. REUTERS

Months earlier in Tulum, a California travel blogger native to India and a German tourist were killed when they were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between rival drug dealers.

Authorities dispatched 1,500 National Guard soldiers wielding automatic weapons to the area last year to keep tourists safe amid a surge of gangland-style violence in the resort-laden region.

With Post wires