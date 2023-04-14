Canadian trans teacher confronted by reporter after seen without Z-cup prosthetic breasts

The Canadian transgender teacher who made headlines for wearing fake Z-cup breasts to class was confronted by a reporter after she was spotted out in public — for the second time — without her prosthetics.
Kayla Lemieux was recently approached by a Rebel News reporter as she was leaving the Mapleview Mall in Burlington, Ontario, footage of the encounter shows.
“Mr Lemieux, where are your breasts? I thought your breasts were real. Where are your breasts?” the reporter, David Menzies, shouted at her as she attempted to get into a waiting Uber.
Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, was put on leave last month after The Post revealed she often goes without her prosthetics outside the classroom.
Post photos showed a dressed-down Lemieux wearing men’s clothing — with no sign of her wig or makeup.
The controversy erupted and gained international attention after photos and video of Lemieux wearing the prosthetics inside her classroom went viral.
In a sit down with The Post, Lemieux said she began undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and was in “transition.”
She also said her breasts were caused by a condition called “gigantomastia” – which is caused by excessive breast tissue growth. Lemieux, however, did admit that she had never been officially diagnosed.
Outraged parents overran Halton District School Board as they demanded a dress code for teachers be imposed.
The school board agreed in January to develop a policy requiring teachers maintain an “appropriate and professional” appearance.
While Lemieux insisted she “would follow the direction of the board on what they mandated”, she denied that she dressed in a provocative fashion.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” she said.