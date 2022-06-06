Canadian teen arrested for threatening to shoot up Florida Pride event

A Canadian teen has been arrested for threatening to open fire at a West Palm Beach LGBTQ event over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, posed with a firearm while pledging to shoot up the “Pride on the Block” gathering and claimed to live in the area, according to reports.

The threat was issued on the Omegle social media platform on Sunday, cops said.

“The suspect, waving a gun in the video, said he lived in Palm Beach County, made anti-LGBTQ+ comments, and was going to commit a mass shooting on that day, at that event,” the West Palm Beach Police Department said in a statement.

The agency bolstered security for the event with a SWAT unit and undercover officers while launching a wider probe into the suspect.

Investigators — including the Toronto Police Service and the NYPD — zeroed in on a 17-year-old located in Canada and arrested him there.

The suspect is now facing a slew of charges in Florida, including making “threats to commit a mass shooting,” officials said.

The gun displayed in the recording was recovered by Canadian authorities.

The online threat comes weeks after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 kids and 2 teachers at a Texas elementary school.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured when terrorist Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.