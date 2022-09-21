Canadian school backs trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts

A Canadian school board is “standing behind” a trans teacher who sparked protests after turning up to classes with “clownish” giant prosthetic breasts.

The blond high school teacher went viral after being filmed operating a cut-off saw in class while wearing tight black shorts and balloon-like breasts drooping around the waist in a tight, striped top.

Other images taken by pupils at the school in Oakville, about 20 miles outside Toronto, showed the same teacher in other outfits, with huge nipples protruding from the fake bust.

The Halton District School Board confirmed that the person getting “significant attention online” was an Oakville High School teacher. It refused to identify the educator while warning that the wrong person had been named in online reports.

Some disturbed pupils have skipped classes held by the Oakville industrial arts teacher, who began identifying as female last year, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Halton District School Board “stands behind” the “gender rights” of the teacher despite uproar over the fake breasts that a lawyer calls “clownish” and even “sexist.”

“The kids here most definitely don’t think it’s normal … but realistically we can’t say anything,” the paper quoted one pupil as having tweeted.

But “I don’t think the school can fire” the teacher, who still identified as a man last year, the pupil said.

Halton District School Board Chair Margo Shuttleworth also confirmed there have already been protests and angry complaints.

“I do know there have been phone calls made to the school that haven’t been the most pleasant in nature,” Shuttleworth told the Toronto Sun.

The board was “creating a safety plan” for the teacher to “make sure she is protected” and can continue leading classes amid the protests, the board chair said.

Protecting “gender rights” is “the stance the school board is taking and they are standing behind the teacher,” Shuttleworth told the local paper.

“This teacher (who teaches shop) is an extremely effective teacher,” she insisted.

“All the kids really love being in the class,” the board chair said — while conceding “there had to be some disconnect” because pupils recorded the teacher in class.

Employment lawyer Sunira Chaudhry disagreed with the school’s stance — telling the Toronto paper that supporting such unprofessional attire was in fact “creating a wedge” in gender rights.

“It’s clownish,” Chaudhry insisted of the teacher’s image.

“It seems sexist to me, because of the exaggerated nature of these breasts with nipples protruding. I think a lot of young women at the school wouldn’t just feel uncomfortable, they’d feel mocked.”

She insisted a school would equally be expected to step in “if a teacher came in with natural breasts, nipples protruding, a low-cut top and no bra.”

The outrage “has nothing to do with something like transgender rights,” the Toronto Sun’s op-ed editor insisted.

Schools are expected to step in and say, “We need you as a teacher to come to school and dress professionally,” she stressed.

The Toronto Sun’s op-ed editor, Anthony Fury, also insisted that “parents (and students) are right to be concerned.”

“The situation just isn’t normal and shouldn’t be allowed to continue,” the columnist wrote.

“This has nothing to do with something like transgender rights,” Fury wrote, saying it “goes beyond an incident of ‘wokeness’ or ‘political correctness.’”

“The story has gone viral not because the teacher identifies as trans. It’s gone viral because everyone knows it’s completely inappropriate for someone to present themselves this way in a professional environment,” the columnist wrote.