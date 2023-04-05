Canadian Post Production Outfit Elemental Post Opens Vancouver Studio – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian post-production and VFX outfit Elemental Post has opened a new post-production studio in Vancouver.

The studio is located in Vancouver’s Railtown district and features a 4K theatre with laser projection, three color suites, two sound stages, and extra suites for finishing, titling, and dailies.

The boutique label is headed by Post Supervisor and Sound Designer Matt Drake and Senior Colourist Dave Tomiak. Some of the company’s recent credits include Canadian filmmaker Anthony Shim’s Toronto Film Critic Award-winning feature Riceboy Sleeps and the ESPN 30 for 30 doc I’m Just Here for the Riot from filmmakers Asia Youngman and Kat Jayme, which centers on the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup riot.

Upcoming projects in post at Elemental include Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden’s directorial debut Borderline, which is being produced by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment, and Cold Copy starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Bel Powely, and Jacob Tremblay.

“Dave and I worked as freelancers for many years and wanted to come together to create something unique. We have been very fortunate to work with some incredible filmmakers that trust in the vision that Dave and I are creating with Elemental,” Drake said. “It’s important for us to form and maintain strong relationships with filmmakers, which is why we are dedicated to a creative-driven business. Although what we do is considered by most as largely technical, the creative aspect of what we do is a big part of the overall vision and contributes to what audiences see on screen.”

Tomiak added: “Localizing everything under one roof gives filmmakers the opportunity to feel at home here through the final stages of post-production. So much love and care go into making these projects, and we want filmmakers to be able to explore creative ideas and work through the process of both sound and color in a seamless way. Ultimately we are film lovers, so the care we put into our work and our relationships is a big part of our offering at Elemental.”