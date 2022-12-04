Canada’s Largest Pension Sells Apple, Tesla, NIO, XPeng, Li Auto Stock

Canada’s largest pension fund by assets under management recently made striking changes in its investments in



Apple



and four prominent electric-vehicle makers.

Canada Pension Plan cut its stake in Apple stock (ticker: AAPL), nearly halved an investment in



Tesla



(TSLA), and nearly wiped out holdings in Chinese EV makers



NIO



(NIO),



XPeng



(XPEV), and



Li Auto



(LI) in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, known as CPP Investments, which manages the pension, disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.