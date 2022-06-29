Canada’s Antica Partners With Postmedia Network On Podcasts & TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian producer Antica Productions has partnered with media organization Postmedia Network to create podcasts and TV shows from journalism, setting debut project True Crime Byline.

Postmedia’s aim is to turn its journalism into factual podcasts as well as looking at scripted and non-scripted TV and film further down the line. Kathleen Goldhar will oversee the partnership on behalf of Antica with Chris Gallipeau, Director of Audio and Video, and Andrea Hill, Director of Verticals, at Postmedia.

Debut project True Crime Byline will be hosted and exec produced by Goldhar, who will invite journalists on to the show to speak about cases that have impacted the way they see the world.

Antica, which was founded by Stuart Coxe in 2008 and has made podcasts including Highly Legal with Jay Baruchel and The Revisionaries, recently took minority investment in Telltale, the nascent transatlantic indie formed by UK industry veteran Jago Lee and former Goldman Sachs Banker John Fothergill. Antica and Telltale are working on a podcast for Canada’s CBC and UK’s BBC called The Bait as part of a partnership between the two public broadcasters.

Coxe called the Postmedia partnership an “opportunity to develop and produce thrilling true crime content.”

“The depth and breadth of journalism in the Postmedia archives is a treasure trove of content ripe for expansion into entertainment properties,” he added.