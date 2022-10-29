Canada World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds – Matteo Bazzi/Shutterstock

Canada’s World Cup ambitions were hit with a serious blow when they were drawn into Group F in April. In their first appearance in the competition in 36 years, the Maple Leafs will face two of the tournament’s highest ranked teams, Fifa ranked No 2 Belgium, and 2018’s finalists Croatia.

But Canada will not be without optimism; the side have made serious gains in international football since Englishman John Herdman started managing the team in 2018. The Newcastle fan had previously been in charge of the country’s women’s team. Now sitting 41s in Fifa’s rankings, the team has also benefitted from the inauguration of a Canadian Premier League.

Herdman’s side has just one match to play – an international friendly with Japan on November 17 – before getting their World Cup campaign under way against Belgium on November 23. Speaking recently, Herdman said: “This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite because we can be a powerhouse.”

Powerhouse or not, Canada will be the only team at the World Cup without a new shirt, something that their kit provider, Nike, has blamed on “a different development cycle”.

Canada World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually formally announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Canada, led by captain Atiba Hutchinson, are a versatile blend of youth and experience, with Herdman not shying away from promoting young talents: Alistair Johnston, who plays for Montréal, has played almost every minute of qualification, only two years after playing at collegiate level.

Hutchinson, 36, missed the September friendlies with injury but returned to training with Besiktas, his club, in October.

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Canada’s World Cup side is defined by its promising youth, and the most dazzling amongst these players is almost certainly gifted winger Alphonso Davies. The most expensive Canadian player in history won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern Munich, and is the face of Canada’s footballing renaissance.

Fans will also be keeping an eye out for the Conacaf qualifiers’ top scorer, Cyle Larin, who represents Club Brugge at club level, and Jonathan David, who won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021.

Brighton fans will be familiar with London-born defender Sam Adekugbe, who played on loan at the south coast club in 2016/17.

What are Canada’s fixtures?

Canada play in Group F, and their opponents are Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Nov 23: Belgium v Canada, Al Rayyan Stadium, 7pm (GMT)

Nov 27: Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

Dec 1: Canada v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Canada’s World Cup record?

Canada have made only one appearance at a World Cup, in 1986, where they failed to make it out of the group stage after losses against France, Hungary, and the Soviet Union. They did not score a goal in any of those five matches.

The golden generation, however, have ushered in a new atmosphere of positivity around Qatar 2022, despite the challenges they face in a thorny group. Canada won the third round of Conacaf qualifiers, beating runners-up Mexico for the first time in more than 20 years, and so start the competition on a wave of confidence.

Latest odds

Canada are 250/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders…

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 6/1

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Odds correct as of October 29.