Canada eliminated after crushing loss to Croatia

It looked promising early on, but the experienced Croatian side was too much to handle as Canada’s World Cup came to a disappointing end. (Getty)

Canada has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Croatia.

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever goal at the World Cup in the second minute, heading an inch-perfect pass from Tajon Buchanan into the goal.

Croatia took over shortly after that, however, as Andrej Kramaric notched a brace, while Marko Livaja’s 44th-minute strike stood as the game-winner. Kramaric added the dagger for Croatia in the 70th minute — dashing Canada’s hopes of advancing out of Group F in the process.

Croatia and Morocco have already gained four points, rendering Canada’s final group stage game against the latter a mere formality.

More to come.

