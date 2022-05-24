Can Warriors complete sweep of Mavericks

While the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been a dogfight, the other side of the playoff bracket has been a one-sided affair.

In the Western Conference finals, the Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks and can finish off the sweep on Tuesday night in Dallas. Do Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have the fight in them to send the series back to San Francisco? Or will the Warriors close this out and get an extended rest for the finals?

While Game 1 was a blowout, the Mavericks had a lead for most of Game 2 and let it slip away. In Game 3, the Warriors had just a one-point halftime lead. But that lead grew to 10 entering the fourth quarter and it was just too much for Dallas to overcome as the Warriors pulled out a 109-100 road victory.

The Warriors have covered the spread in all three games in the series thus far. They were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 and six-point favorites in Game 2 before being 3.5-point underdogs for Game 3.

In Game 4, the Mavericks are the slight favorites — listed at -1.5 on BetMGM. The Mavs are 3-1 against the spread as a favorite during the postseason with that lone ATS loss coming to the Warriors on Sunday.

According to BetMGM, 55% of the bets and 57% of the money on the point spread is on the Warriors as the underdogs. As for the moneyline (Dalllas at -115, Golden State at -105), 73% of the bets and 78% of the money is on the Warriors.

The Warriors, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson healthy and Andrew Wiggins playing the best basketball of his career, are on the precipice of getting back to the NBA Finals after a two-year absence. And with the Celtics and Heat in such a battle in the East, the Warriors (-145) are now significant favorites to emerge as NBA champions.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Can Rangers even up series with Hurricanes?

In the second round of the NHL playoffs, there’s a pivotal game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The New York Rangers, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1, have the chance to even up the series on their home ice. The Hurricanes opened up the series by winning two at home, and now the Rangers are hoping to do the same and avoid a potential elimination Game 5 back in Carolina on Thursday.

For Game 4, the Rangers are slight favorites at -115 at BetMGM with the Hurricanes at -105 on the moneyline. On the puck line (-1.5), you can get the Rangers at +225.

Elsewhere in the NHL playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers are set to host the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Oilers dropped Game 1 of the series in a wild 9-6 finish but have since won two straight to take a 2-1 series edge. The Oilers are -120 favorites at BetMGM. Calgary, the top team in the Pacific Division, is the road underdog here at +100.

Busy day in Major League Baseball

There are 15 games on tap in baseball on Tuesday, including two really good matchups out on the West Coast.

The San Diego Padres are set to host the Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of their three-game series. The Padres, now 28-14 on the year, opened the series with an extra-inning win on Monday night, winning on a walk-off single by rookie Jose Azocar in the 10th.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers (26-16) will send out ace Corbin Burnes against Padres lefty Blake Snell. With Burnes on the hill, the Brewers are -135 favorites at BetMGM.

Elsewhere, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants have Game 2 of their three-game set. The Mets demolished the Giants 13-3 on Monday night, but the Giants are -125 favorites on Tuesday night with Logan Webb on the mound against New York’s Chris Bassitt.

What’s the best bet?

I’m not going to overthink this one. I’ll just go ahead and take the Warriors on the moneyline at -105.

The last two losses had to be really demoralizing for a Mavericks team that has nowhere near the postseason experience of the Warriors. I expect Golden State to take care of business and get rested for the finals.