Can the Knicks win playoff games without Julius Randle?

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks on during a break in play against the Orlando Magic. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a triumphant moment for the Knicks and their fans, with the team clinching a spot in the playoffs to make it two trips in three seasons. They did so on the heels of a three-game winning streak over tough opponents, largely without their All-Star, Julius Randle.

While these were some of the best wins of the season and inspire confidence that the Knicks can win big games with him sidelined, the Randle injury still looms large in the bigger picture. He recently notched a 57-point game, and now has to sit out for at least two weeks, most likely joining the Knicks later in their first-round series having lost his rhythm.

When Randle returns and how he looks are absolutely pivotal elements to New York’s postseason success, but the Knicks just beat their likely first-round matchup convincingly without him. Just how far can they go without him?

We don’t have a telling sample of the Knicks playing full games without Randle this season because he’s been so durable, not missing a game until the last day of March. We only have the segments of games where he’s on the bench to observe.

The problem is those 1,110 minutes don’t capture the current situation because Randle is rotated along with the starters, so those are largely Obi Toppin-heavy bench units. The Knicks are positive in those minutes, but go nuclear on offense when Jalen Brunson is on the court and Randle isn’t.

We saw a preview of that against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when the Knicks put up 130 points behind Brunson’s career-high 48 points. The Knicks will need everybody to step up, and some major individual performances from their remaining stars, which includes RJ Barrett.

The only other sample we have of New York playing without Randle is the end of last season, when Barrett and the kids ran the show with the playoffs out of reach. That stretch gave Barrett a chance to be the lead initiator, and tacked onto a robust scoring and high-level leadership second half to the season.

It’s safe to say this season has been more up-and-down for Barrett, but he’s averaged 20 points on 45 percent shooting since December, and put on some big performances. How he’s able to answer the challenge of the playoffs will be a deciding factor in how the Knicks fare without Randle.

There are big questions as to what happens with his minutes. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has started Toppin in his place, inserting Miles McBride into the rotation and utilizing Josh Hart as a backup four.

Toppin has big shoes to fill, but has seen a year-over-year minutes reduction due to Randle’s play and availability. He’s looked increasingly comfortable in his few games as a starter since Randle’s injury, but remains unproven.

How Toppin is able to compete in 20-plus playoff minutes a night will be crucial. He won’t be in the Randle role, which allows the Knicks to play differently and perhaps give Toppin natural opportunities to contribute.

Offensively there shouldn’t be much concern. Toppin will leak out for easy buckets, and has shot the ball confidently from three.

He’s a savvy and capable connector and finisher, and his teammates are looking for him around the rim more each game. Defensively he can still get lost and doesn’t nearly bring the physicality Randle does, but can hopefully hold his own.

Hart and maybe Barrett will get a big dose at the four, which will fluctuate based on Toppin’s play and Cleveland’s lineups. Hart has looked spectacular in the Bruce Brown-esque small four role, filling gaps and making passes and little plays that hugely contribute to winning.

Expect to see a lot of that, which likely gets countered by making him take and make open threes, both of which have been battles for Hart. He’s attempted four threes in his last four games, all big-minute appearances, though they all went down.

Teams will ignore him and clog those cutting lanes, cramping the offense until he lets it go or gets subbed out. This Knicks offense cannot be shy without Randle due to their lack of individual creation.

This feels similar to the Dallas Mavericks of last year, when Brunson led them to wins against the Utah Jazz in the first round without star Luka Doncic. The Cavaliers are tough opponents, but as has been shown, they can be beaten at limited strength.

The ideal scenario is Randle coming back at the start of the first round, but if the Knicks need to stay alive without him, they should have the means to do so. Guys just need to show up.