The Hamden Journal

Can the 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks Rebound in 2022?

Can the 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks Rebound in 2022?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a pretty good year, rising about 18.75% in 2021. The recent run to record highs certainly helped its year-end tally.

While better than its long-term average, the index lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which climbed 27.1% and 22% this year, respectively.

The Dow did outperform the Russell 2000’s 13.9% return, though.

In 2021, the Dow’s worst-performing stocks were Disney  (DIS) – Get Walt Disney Company Report, Verizon  (VZ) – Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report, Boeing  (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report, Merck  (MRK) – Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report and Honeywell  (HON) – Get Honeywell International Inc. Report, in that order.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.