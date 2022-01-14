Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will end a 10-year, four-film animated franchise that began with 2002’s box-office hit Hotel Transylvania.

While Transformania will no doubt bring joy to the monster mash series’ legions of young fans, they might also be saddened to hear it’s the last hurrah for Mavis (Selena Gomez), Johnny (Andy Samberg) and company.

At least that’s the case with Lyla and Luna — Yahoo Entertainment’s kid reporters and daughters of senior correspondent Kevin Polowy — who interviewed the popular multihyphenate Gomez in our latest episode of Kid Gloves (watch above).

“Is it true that this is the last Hotel Transylvania? Why are you gonna make sad like that?,” Lyla asked the actress-singer-entrepreneur-cooking-show host.

“I know,” Gomez replied. “You know what, you never know what’s gonna happen.”

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (Photo: Amazon Studios)

That’s when Lyla and Luna attempted to sway Gomez with a little bribery — namely the contents of Luna’s piggybank, containing a reported $30.

“I would never take your money, but I would do anything to make you smile,” Gomez laughed.

Later, the girls up the offer a whole dollar to a whopping $31.

“You know what, I’m gonna call Sony,” Gomez said of the series’ production studio.

Watch Gomez answer questions about why the Hotel Transylvania vampires don’t bite people in the neck, if the ghost in Lyla and Luna’s house is real, if Gomez ever cut off her finger on her cooking show Selena + Chef and more in the video above.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer:

-Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo