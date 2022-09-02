Can Notre Dame upset Ohio State?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Ross Dellenger, and SI’s Pat Forde make their picks for College Football Week 1: Race For The Case. This weekend’s slate of spreads include powerhouse matchups #11 Oregon at #3 Georgia, Cincinnati facing a hungry Razorbacks team, Utah heads to the swamp in Florida, #5 Notre Dame looking to make a statement against #2 Ohio State, and an unranked battle in the Superdome between FSU and LSU. Plus we cap the show off with our locks of the week.

