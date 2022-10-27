Can Michigan State hang with Michigan & will Penn State fare better against Ohio State?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to pick the biggest week 9 college football games against the spread. Before the picks we get a College Football Playoff committee update from Ross, George Kliavkoff’s statements about the Pac-12’s future without UCLA and USC & new developments from the Kirk Ferentz vs. Doug Lesmerises saga.

The guys break down the Illinois Illini heading to a reinvigorated Nebraska team as well as a game that could get out of control quickly in Texas A&M vs Ole Miss and there is a mandatory edition of People’s Court on the passing of the dirtiest man alive.

After, the guys pick the #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the #13 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, the #9 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys at the #22 ranked Kansas State Wildcats, the #19 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at the #3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan State Spartans at the #4 ranked Michigan Wolverines & the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the #16 ranked Syracuse Orange.

1:30 The show tests out a new Texas Longhorns fight song

4:10 The CFP expansion committee has three major factors to work through before solidifying a start date.

17:30 PAC Twelve Commissioner George Kliavkoff spoke on the departure of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins

24:22 The Kirk Ferentz vs Doug Lesmerises saga continues

29:30 The Illinois Illini head to Lincoln, Nebraska to face a reinvigorated Cornhuskers team

37:50 The Texas A&M faithful are getting impatient with the team & could turn toxic during their bout with Ole Miss

42:43 The People’s Court

50:00 #2 Ohio State @ #13 Penn State

54:23 #9 Oklahoma State @ #22 Kansas State

56:54 #19 Kentucky @ #3 Tennessee

59:30 Notre Dame @ #16 Syracuse

1:04:15 Michigan State @ #4 Michigan

1:07:55 Lock of the week

