Can Jake Paul defeat Anderson Silva?

Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to break down Saturday night’s boxing main event between internet sensation Jake Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson Silva.

MINTY BETS: This Saturday, we’ve got a cruiserweight bout between internet sensation Jake Paul versus former UFC legend Anderson Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. I’m Minty Bets joined by Kevin Iole to give us his best bet for this bout.

Jake Paul is a minus 135 favorite. And Anderson Silva is plus 100. Kevin, I don’t know where to go with this one because Jake Paul does have age on his side. And he has won against some professional fighters here. Am I crazy to want to bet on Jake Paul?

KEVIN IOLE: Well, I think this is a fight that could go either way. If Anderson Silva was 37 instead of 47, it’s not even a contest. Anderson’s one of the great combat sports athletes of all time. And the play would be Anderson Silva. But what has aged robbed Anderson of? He’s going into another sport too. We have to remember that. But he is a great striker. And I like him.

I talked to Chad Dawson, the former light heavyweight champion the other day, who’s been a sparring partner for Jake Paul. And he raves about Jake Paul, right? And BJ Flores the trainer raves about Jake Paul. But I still have to go with what my eyes tell me. And I just think Anderson Silva’s going to create angles. He’s going to counterstrike. He’s going to give lateral movement that Jake Paul hasn’t dealt with before.

So I’m going to go ahead, and I’m going to play Anderson Silva at even money to win this fight. I’m also going to look to play Anderson Silva to win by finish. I think that he’ll hit Jake Paul with something that he doesn’t see. And that’ll eventually end up stopping him. So those are my two plays on this fight.

MINTY BETS: All right, thank you so much, Kevin.

KEVIN IOLE: Thanks, Minty.

