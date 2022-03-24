Can I Invest My Traditional IRA’s RMD in a Roth IRA?

If you don’t need your required minimum distributions (RMDs) from your traditional IRA for living expenses, can it be reinvested in a Roth IRA? Yes, it can—assuming you are eligible for a Roth based on your income.

This is because the money to fund your IRA can come from any pool of cash you have available. However, you still need to pay attention to the contribution limits and earned income requirements.

Key Takeaways If you don’t need all the money from your IRA’s required minimum distributions, you may be able to invest it in a Roth IRA.

For the 2021 and 2022 tax years, you can contribute a combined total of $6,000 ($7,000 if you’re 50 or older) to your IRAs.

You must have earned enough compensation for the year to cover the Roth contribution.

You must be eligible for a Roth IRA in the first place, based on the income limits set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

How Required Minimum Distributions Work

With a traditional IRA, contributions or deposits are made with pretax dollars, meaning you get a tax deduction for that contribution in the tax year you made it. In return, you pay income tax on the distribution amounts when you withdraw the money in retirement. At age 72, you must begin taking annual required minimum distributions (RMDs), calculated based on the total amount saved in all of your traditional IRAs.

Conversely, Roth IRA contributions are made with after-tax dollars. So, while you don’t get an upfront tax break, you get to withdraw the money tax-free in retirement. Also, there are no RMDs with Roths during the owner’s lifetime, making them ideal wealth-transfer vehicles.

Investing an RMD into a Roth IRA

For the 2021 and 2022 tax years, the annual contribution limit is $7,000 if you’re 50 or older. That limit is the total for all your IRAs, including traditional and Roth IRAs.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires that you have enough earned income to cover your Roth IRA contribution for the year—but the actual source of your contribution need not be directly from your paycheck. So, if your RMD was less than $7,000, you could deposit all of the money into your Roth IRA. However, if you contributed $4,000 to another IRA in the same year, you could place just $3,000 of your RMD into a Roth IRA.

There are also Roth IRA contribution rules based on your income and tax-filing status. If your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is in the Roth IRA phase-out range, you can make a reduced contribution. You can’t contribute at all if your MAGI exceeds the upper limit for your filing status. Here’s a rundown for the 2021 and 2022 tax years: