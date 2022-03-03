The Hamden Journal

Can Ford’s EV Spinoff Electrify the Stock Price?

Can Ford’s EV Spinoff Electrify the Stock Price?

Shares of Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report haven’t escaped the vortex of volatility that’s wreaked havoc on the stock market this year.

The stock is down a third from the high, which was hit on Jan. 13.

On Wednesday, though, the stock received an upside jolt. The Dearborn, Mich., auto giant’s shares were recently up about 5% and have been up almost 8% on the news it will separate its electric vehicle and gasoline car businesses.

For the bulls, it’s been a frustrating series of events. 

On Feb. 18 Ford stock rallied on reports it was considering a spinoff for its EV business.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.